Shelf Drilling jackup contract cut short

March 19th, 2020 Middle East, Offshore 0 comments

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling has agreed to amend a contract for jackup rig Shelf Drilling Tenacious which will see the rig become available in September.

The rig commenced its contract in the Middle East in 2018, and was due to run through to January 2022.

Shelf Drilling has agreed with its client to end the contract in September 2020, and the rig will now be available from mid-September for new opportunities.

Established in 2012, Shelf Drilling has a fleet of 36 jackup rigs.

