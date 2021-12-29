Shelf Drilling jackup contracts extended by Chevron

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling has secured contract extensions for jackup rigs Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and Shelf Drilling Krathong with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production.

The extensions duration is 39 months for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya, commencing in Q3 2022, and 36 months for the Shelf Drilling Krathong, commencing in Q4 2022.

David Mullen, chief executive officer of Shelf Drilling, said: “We are very pleased to announce the contract extensions for the Shelf Drilling Chaophraya and Shelf Drilling Krathong with Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand. The high specification jack-up rigs were uniquely built fit for purpose for Gulf of Thailand drilling activity. The extension of both rigs further demonstrates our valued relationship with Chevron and our commitment to the Kingdom of Thailand.”