Shelf Drilling jackup rig contract suspended

UAE-based jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has announced that it has received a notification from its customer on the suspension of operations for the Main Pass I jackup rig for a period of up to 12 months.

The foregoing suspension at zero dayrate is effective October, and will automatically extend the term of the contract for a period equal to the suspension period.

The 1982-built rig has been chartered to Saudi Aramco since 2007, with the rig’s current contract scheduled to end in February 2030.