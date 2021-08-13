Shelf Drilling offloads jackup rig and scores several drilling deals

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has reported a jackup sale and several new rig contracts and one extension in its latest fleet status report.

Shelf Drilling Tenacious secured a one-year contract with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) for operations offshore Angola. The contract is expected to commence in January 2022 and includes multiple options to extend.

The company’s Baltic rig secured a five-well contract with Total Nigeria, which commenced in June and will keep the rig busy for the next 380 days with additional options to extend thereafter.

The Shelf Drilling Mentor will be working offshore Congo on a short-term contract with Mercuria, with expected commencement in January 2022. The contract is for one firm well plus optional wells.

The company has also won an extension in the Mediterranean for the Rig 141, securing a four-month deal with Gempetco in Egypt.

Shelf Drilling noted it had sold its 1982-built jackup High Island VII for non-drilling purposes after it completed its contract with ADNOC Drilling in July. The company’s backlog stood at $1.6bn at the end of Q2 across 28 contracted rigs.