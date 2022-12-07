Shelf Drilling scores Eni contracts for jackup pair

Oslo-listed jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured two long-term contracts from Eni for operations in the Adriatic Sea offshore Italy.

The Dubai-headquartered firm with a fleet of 36 rigs, has fixed the 2008-built Shelf Drilling Resourceful for three years, while the 1980-built Key Manhattan has been booked for a two-year contract.

The Shelf Drilling Resourceful will start its contract in the second quarter of 2023 and the Key Manhattan, which already works for Eni, will begin its new contract in the fourth quarter same year.

Both deals, with undisclosed value, include multiple additional option periods.