Shelf Drilling scores new jackup contract in India

UAE-based rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract for the 1982-built Trident XII jackup rig with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in India.

The company said Wednesday the rig will operate in the Mumbai High, offshore India, with scheduled start-up in Q4 2021.

Shelf Drilling’s fleet data said the Trident XII has previously been on contract with ONGC from January 2018 until May this year.

Last month Shelf Drilling also landed a three-year contract with ONGC for the 1982-built J.T. Angel unit.

The Oslo-listed company owns a fleet of 31 jackup rigs.