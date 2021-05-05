Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling scores new jackup contract in India

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 5, 2021
0 60 Less than a minute
Shelf Drilling

UAE-based rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract for the 1982-built Trident XII jackup rig with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in India.

The company said Wednesday the rig will operate in the Mumbai High, offshore India, with scheduled start-up in Q4 2021.

Shelf Drilling’s fleet data said the Trident XII has previously been on contract with ONGC from January 2018 until May this year.

Last month Shelf Drilling also landed a three-year contract with ONGC for the 1982-built J.T. Angel unit.

The Oslo-listed company owns a fleet of 31 jackup rigs.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 5, 2021
0 60 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button