Shelf Drilling seals Angola jackup deal with Chevron

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 16, 2021
Shelf Drilling

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a one-year contract with Chevron’s subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company for the 2007-built jackup rig Shelf Drilling Tenacious for operations offshore Angola. 

The contract is expected to commence in January 2022 and includes multiple option periods, Shelf Drilling said on Wednesday.

“The rig will be highly customised for Chevron’s operations in Angola, including enhanced offline capabilities similar to our rigs working for Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand,” said David Mullen, CEO of Shelf Drilling. 

According to Shelf Drilling’s fleet data, the rig completed its previous contract with Masirah Oil in April this year. 

Financial details of the Chevron contract have not been disclosed.

