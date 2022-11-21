Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling seals Angola jackup extension with Chevron

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 21, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute
Shelf Drilling

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured an extension on the 2007-built Shelf Drilling Tenacious in direct continuation of its current contract offshore Angola.

The rig is currently working for Chevron and the new deal will keep the Singapore-built unit busy at least until November 2023 as it includes an additional one-year option.

Financial details have not been disclosed. The Oslo-listed owner and operator of 36 jackups also recently won a five-year contract for the 1981-built Harvey H Ward for operations in the Arabian Gulf.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 21, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button