Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling seals jackup contract in Nigeria

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 29, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Shelf Drilling

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a contract from Total E&P Nigeria, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, for the 1983-built jackup rig Baltic.

The contract will see the rig, upgraded in 2015, operate offshore Nigeria on five wells, with an estimated duration of 380 days.

Shelf Drilling said on Tuesday, without disclosing the value of the contract, that the rig will start this month and that Total Nigeria has additional options to extend its work.

The company’s fleet status report revealed the Baltic rig was under contract in West Africa until May this year. 

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 29, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button