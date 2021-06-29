Shelf Drilling seals jackup contract in Nigeria

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a contract from Total E&P Nigeria, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, for the 1983-built jackup rig Baltic.

The contract will see the rig, upgraded in 2015, operate offshore Nigeria on five wells, with an estimated duration of 380 days.

Shelf Drilling said on Tuesday, without disclosing the value of the contract, that the rig will start this month and that Total Nigeria has additional options to extend its work.

The company’s fleet status report revealed the Baltic rig was under contract in West Africa until May this year.