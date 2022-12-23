Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling seals jackup deals in India and Nigeria

Adis Ajdin December 23, 2022
Oslo-listed jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has been awarded contracts in India and Nigeria.

The Dubai-headquartered firm has fixed the 1992-built Compact Driller and the 1982-built Key Singapore to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for three years to work in Mumbai High, offshore India.

Meanwhile in Nigeria, the 1981-built Trident VIII has been secured by an undisclosed operator on a one-year contract. The rig is currently working for Hans & Co. offshore Ghana.

All three rigs are set to start their contracts in the second quarter of 2023. Financial details have not been disclosed.

