Shelf Drilling seals jackup rig deal with ONGC

UAE-based rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract for the 1982-built J.T. Angel jackup rig with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in India.

The company said Friday the rig will operate in the Mumbai High, offshore India, with scheduled start-up in Q4 2021.

Shelf Drilling’s fleet data says, the J.T. Angel had previously been on contract with ONGC from March 2018 until March 2021.

Last month, Shelf Drilling landed a two-year contract extension for its 1982-built Trident 16 jackup with Petrobel in direct continuation of the current contract for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.

The Oslo-listed company owns a fleet of 31 jackup rigs.