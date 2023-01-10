Shelf Drilling seals one-year jackup extension in Egypt

Dubai-based jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has picked up a contract extension for one of its units working offshore Egypt.

The Oslo-listed firm’s 1982-built Trident 16 has been booked by Belayim Petroleum Company (Petrobel) for operations in the Gulf of Suez for one more year in direct continuation of its current term.

The rig has been working for Petrobel in Belayim fields since 2015, and following this extension, the expected availability of the rig is February 2024. The contract includes a further one-year option period.