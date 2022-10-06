EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling seals two-year extension for newly acquired jackup

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 6, 2022
0 17 Less than a minute
Noble

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a two-year contract extension for the recently acquired rig Noble Sam Turner

The new deal is a direct continuation of its current contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark, which started in the first quarter of 2021.

The Oslo-listed driller said the contract extension is worth around $68m, and should keep the rig busy until March 2025. 

The 20014-built jackup was one of the rigs Noble committed to selling as part of merger approval with Denmark’s Maersk Drilling.

The rig will be renamed Shelf Drilling Winner upon completion of the official renaming process in early 2023.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 6, 2022
0 17 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button