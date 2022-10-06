Shelf Drilling seals two-year extension for newly acquired jackup

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a two-year contract extension for the recently acquired rig Noble Sam Turner .

The new deal is a direct continuation of its current contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark, which started in the first quarter of 2021.

The Oslo-listed driller said the contract extension is worth around $68m, and should keep the rig busy until March 2025.

The 20014-built jackup was one of the rigs Noble committed to selling as part of merger approval with Denmark’s Maersk Drilling.

The rig will be renamed Shelf Drilling Winner upon completion of the official renaming process in early 2023.