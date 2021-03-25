Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling seals two-year jackup extension in Egypt

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 26, 2021
Shelf Drilling

Dubai-headquartered Shelf Drilling has secured a two-year contract extension for its 1982-built Trident 16 jackup rig with Belayim Petroleum Company (Petrobel).

The contract is in direct continuation of the current contract for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.

The rig has been working with Petrobel at the Belayim fields since 2015, and under this latest extension it will be contenting through to February 2023.

Shelf Drilling owns a fleet of 31 jackup rigs.

