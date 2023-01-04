Shelf Drilling secures further extension from Chevron in Angola

Oslo-listed jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a further 12-month extension on the 2007-built Shelf Drilling Tenacious in direct continuation of its current contract offshore Angola.

The rig is currently working for Chevron and the new deal will keep the Singapore-built unit busy until November 2024.

The new deal follows a one-year extension the Dubai-headquartered firm with a fleet of 36 rigs landed in November last year. Dayrates have not been disclosed.