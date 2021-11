Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has confirmed a four-well contract award from Cairn India.

A 1992-built jackup Compact Driller has been booked until April 2022, with the contract expected to commence in mid-November this year.

Financial details have not been disclosed. The rig completed its last drilling campaign with ADNOC in July.

The Oslo-listed Shelf Drilling owns a fleet of 30 jackup rigs.