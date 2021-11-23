AsiaMiddle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling secures jackup deal with ONGC

Adis Ajdin November 24, 2021
Dubai-based offshore driller Shelf Drilling has been awarded a three-year contract by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the 1978-built jackup rig Ron Tappmeyer in India.

The rig is currently under contract with ONGC with a scheduled completion date in the second quarter of 2022. According to VesselsValue, ONGC is currently paying $27,000 per day for the rig. Day rates for the new contract have not been disclosed.

Shelf Drilling said the planned start-up of operations under the new contract has been set for the fourth quarter of 2022. In September, ONGC also booked the 1983-built Parameswara, with operations set to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

The company owns a fleet of 30 jackup rigs.

