Less than a minute

101 Less than a minute

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling has secured a one-year contract extension from Gemsa Petroleum Company for 1982-built jackup rig Rig 141 .

The extension is in direct continuation of its current term with Gempetco for operations in the Gulf of Suez, offshore Egypt.

The new deal keeps the rig employed through to February 2024.

Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and currently owns a fleet of 36 jackup rigs.