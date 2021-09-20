AsiaMiddle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling secures new jackup contract in India

September 20, 2021
Shelf Drilling

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has been awarded a three-year contract by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the jackup rig Parameswara in Mumbai High, offshore India.

Shelf Drilling said on Monday, without disclosing the value of the contract, that the 1983-built rig will start with ONGC in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Shelf Drilling’s fleet data, the rig has previously been on contract with Adani in India from December 2020 until September this year.

The Oslo-listed company owns a fleet of 31 jackup rigs.

