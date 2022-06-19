AsiaMiddle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling snaps up Aban jackup for $30m

Adis AjdinJune 20, 2022
Aban Offshore

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling has struck a deal with a subsidiary of Aban Offshore to purchase the 2008-built Deep Driller 7 jackup rig for $30m.

The rig is currently located in the United Arab Emirates and should be delivered in July this year following the customary closing conditions. 

The Oslo-listed Shelf Drilling said it would pay in cash and have a fleet of 31 jackups after the transaction is closed.

The Chennai-headquartered Aban has been selling off its drilling rigs, mostly to Middle Eastern buyers. Adnoc Drilling most recently snapped up the 2009-built jackup Deep Driller 8 for $28m, while ADES Saudi penned a deal to take the Deep Driller 2, 4, 5 and 6 for $106m.

Adis AjdinJune 20, 2022
