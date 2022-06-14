Shelf Drilling wins Saudi Aramco rig extension

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract extension for the 2019-built Shelf Drilling Achiever for operations in the Arabian Gulf.

The contract is in direct continuation of its current campaign with Saudi Aramco and is expected to keep the rig employed until December 2025.

The Oslo-listed contractor currently has 30 jackup rigs in its fleet.

In April, Shelf Drilling secured another long-term contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 1981-built jackup High Island V.