Middle EastOffshore

Shelf Drilling wins Saudi Aramco rig extension

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Shelf Drilling

Dubai-headquartered jackup rig operator Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year contract extension for the 2019-built Shelf Drilling Achiever for operations in the Arabian Gulf.

The contract is in direct continuation of its current campaign with Saudi Aramco and is expected to keep the rig employed until December 2025.

The Oslo-listed contractor currently has 30 jackup rigs in its fleet.

In April, Shelf Drilling secured another long-term contract extension with Saudi Aramco for the 1981-built jackup High Island V.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2022
0 31 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button