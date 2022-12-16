Shell and Eneco emerge as winners of Dutch offshore wind tender

A joint venture of supermajor Shell and Dutch utility Eneco has won the tender to build a 760 MW offshore wind farm at the Hollandse Kust West site in the Dutch North Sea.

The wind farm, located around 53 km west off the Dutch coast from the town of IJmuiden, is expected to be operational in 2026.

The 54-turbine project, which will receive no subsidies, should cover around 3% of the total electricity demand in the Netherlands.

The wind farm design has been developed to limit the impact on nature, including placing wind turbines a greater distance apart to create a corridor for birds to fly through; using innovative foundation techniques that keep the impact on marine mammals and marine life to a minimum; and placing natural reef structures on the seabed to boost biodiversity.

In November, German utility RWE also secured the rights to build a 700 MW zero-subsidy wind farm in the Dutch part of the North Sea. This project will include electrolyser capacity for green hydrogen production as well as electricity for district heating and industrial applications, battery storage and floating solar energy.