Shell awards Dutch green hydrogen hub contract to Worley

Shell has awarded engineering firm Worley a contract to support the development of a new 200 MW electrolysis-based hydrogen plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Under the contract, Worley will provide early engineering services for the green hydrogen plant including integration with other assets such as offshore wind, pipelines, electrical grids and Shell’s Pernis refinery.

The services will be executed from Worley’s offices in The Hague, with support from Worley’s global hydrogen subject-matter experts and team in India.

The new plant will be powered by renewable energy from an offshore wind farm that is currently in development. Once complete in 2023, the green hydrogen plant will be one of the largest commercial green hydrogen production facilities in the world.

The green hydrogen produced will initially be used to decarbonize Shell’s nearby refinery in Pernis and support the industrial use of hydrogen in the heavy transportation industry.