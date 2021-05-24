Shell awards North Sea survey contract to Fugro

Shell has contracted Fugro to carry out site survey works over the Pensacola prospect in the North Sea in preparation for the drilling of an exploration well, Deltic Energy a joint venture partner of licence P2252 said on Monday.

The geophysical and geotechnical surveys are expected to commence at the end of July 2021 and be completed in Q3 2021.

“The commissioning of the site survey is a key part of the well planning process and represents an important milestone as the joint venture continues the preparatory works required in advance of the drilling of the high impact exploration well on the Pensacola prospect,” said Graham Swindells, chief executive of Deltic.

The P2252 licence contains the Pensacola prospect, located northwest of the Breagh gas field. Shell is the operator with 70%, while Deltic Energy holds the remaining 30%.