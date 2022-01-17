Shell, BP and TotalEnergies among winners in ScotWind offshore wind auction

Crown Estate Scotland has selected 17 projects totalling nearly 25 GW in its ScotWind offshore wind lease auction, with oil and gas majors Shell, BP and TotalEnergies amongst the winners.

The first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade and the first ever since the management of offshore wind rights were devolved to Scotland, saw awards for ten projects using floating wind technology, six using fixed, and one involving a mix of both technologies.

BP has been awarded the seabed rights to develop a 2.9 GW fixed foundation wind farm in partnership with Germany’s EnBW. Shell’s partnership with ScottishPower Renewables has won two sites, representing a total of 5 GW floaters, while ScottishPower will also develop a separate fixed 2 GW project and is the largest single winner in the ScotWind auction. TotalEnergies, in partnership with Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and RIDG, landed the rights to develop a 2 GW fixed wind farm.

Other winners include SSE Renewables, in partnership with Marubeni and CIP, with a 2.6 GW floating wind development; DEME with 2 GW of fixed and floating wind farms; and Canada’s Northland Power, with a 1.5 GW floater and an 840 MW fixed wind farm.

A total of just under £700m ($955m) will be paid by the successful applicants in option fees and passed to the Scottish Government for public spending.