Shell buys majority stake in Irish floating wind farm

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 28, 2021
Energy major Shell has signed an agreement with Irish developer Simply Blue Energy to acquire a 51% share of its Simply Blue Energy Kinsale venture which was set up to develop the Emerald Project, a floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea, off the south coast of Ireland.

The project is currently in the early stages and aims to exploit the vast floating wind potential in the Irish part of the Celtic Sea with 300 mw of installed capacity planned. The first phase of the project will include between 15 and 25 turbines.

“At Shell we aim to build an integrated power business spanning electricity generation, trading and supply. This project could provide green power to consumers and businesses alike and contribute towards Shell’s ambition to be a net-zero emissions business by 2050, or sooner. Working alongside coastal communities to create shared value is key to success and this is why we have chosen and look forward to working with Simply Blue Energy who are rooted in the local community,” said Colin Crooks, VP Offshore Wind at Shell.

