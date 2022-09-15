Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down at year-end

Ben van Beurden will step down as a chief executive officer of London-based energy supermajor Shell at the end of 2022, the company said on Thursday.

Wael Sawan, currently Shell’s director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, will take over the helm on January 1, 2023, and also join Shell’s board of directors.

A Lebanese-Canadian national, Sawan has been a member of Shell’s executive committee (EC) for three years and was previously the company’s director of upstream.

“I’m looking forward to channelling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition. We will be disciplined and value focused, as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs,” Sawan said in a statement.

Van Beurden joined Shell in 1983 and became CEO of the company in 2014. He will continue to work as advisor to the board until June 30 next year, after which he will leave the group.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to have served Shell for nearly four decades and to lead the company for the past nine years. In my journey from LNG design engineer to CEO, I have been fortunate to work alongside so many talented people from diverse backgrounds – all committed to the company’s goal of providing the world with the essential commodities of modern life. I am very proud of what we have achieved together,” van Beurden stated.