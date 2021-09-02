Shell charters largest Jones Act LNG bunker barge newbuild from Crowley

Shell has signed a long-term time charter with Crowley Maritime Corporation for the largest Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge newbuild.

The 12,000 cu m vessel will be built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and will become the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the US. It is expected to be deployed to serve LNG-fueled ships that call on ports on the US East Coast starting in 2024.

“Orders for ships fueled by liquefied natural gas continue to rise, and the vessel will provide Shell an innovative and reliable service to meet demands for more sustainable energy sources,” said Tucker Gilliam, vice president, Crowley Shipping.

Crowley said the 126.8 m long barge will feature advanced technologies in cargo handling capabilities and increased transfer rates, including a new solution from Shell and Crowley Engineering Services to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems.

“Shell is dedicated to growing our LNG bunkering network across key trade routes, and this barge supports our commitment to helping provide our customers with the energy solution they are looking for,” said Tahir Faruqui, general manager, Global DLNG for Shell. “The shipping sector is making progress toward decarbonisation, and LNG offers immediate emissions reduction with the potential to become a net zero emission marine fuel given the possible roles of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.”