Shell charters six newbuild LNG carriers

Shell is taking its newbuild LNG carrier book to 24 with agreements in place for a further six ships with Knutsen LNG, Pan Ocean and investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The 174,000 cu m vessels will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Delivery will take place from 2023.

“These ships will be some 35% more efficient than required by the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) and 20% more than required by the annual efficiency ratio (AER), delivering significant emission reductions for our time charter fleet,” said Grahaeme Henderson, global head of Shell Shipping & Maritime.

The ships will all be equipped with dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power, along with optimised hull and design speed, Shell said.

This order builds on the long-term charters Shell announced for eight ships of the same class in December 2019, six in August 2020, and four in December 2020.