AsiaEuropeGasShipyards

Shell charters six newbuild LNG carriers

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Shell

Shell is taking its newbuild LNG carrier book to 24 with agreements in place for a further six ships with Knutsen LNG, Pan Ocean and investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The 174,000 cu m vessels will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Delivery will take place from 2023.

“These ships will be some 35% more efficient than required by the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) and 20% more than required by the annual efficiency ratio (AER), delivering significant emission reductions for our time charter fleet,” said Grahaeme Henderson, global head of Shell Shipping & Maritime.

The ships will all be equipped with dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power, along with optimised hull and design speed, Shell said.

This order builds on the long-term charters Shell announced for eight ships of the same class in December 2019, six in August 2020, and four in December 2020.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button