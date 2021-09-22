Shell Energy brand launched in Brazil to focus on renewable energy

Shell Energy, a new division of Royal Dutch Shell in Brazil, has committed to invest $565m in renewable energy by the end of 2025, primarily in solar energy projects. Gabriela Oliveira, head of renewable development for Latin America, said Shell expects to expand its solar energy projects in the country from the current 2 GW to 5 GW by the end of the year.

The company will also focus on wind power and low-carbon energy from thermal-based gas.

Guilherme Perdigão, director of renewables and energy solutions at Shell Brazil and Shell Energy, said, “The launch of the brand in Brazil reflects the effort towards decarbonization and also the opportunities opened up by the New Gas Law and by the entry of consumers into the free electricity market.”