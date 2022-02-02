OperationsTankers

Shell executive takes the reins at OCIMF

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 2, 2022
The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has appointed Shell’s head of shipping and maritime in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Nick Potter, as its new chairman, taking over from Chevron Shipping president Mark Ross.

OCIMF is a voluntary association of oil companies looking at marine environmental protection.

“First and foremost, we must continue to focus on the safety and care of the people that work in this important industry whilst also ensuring no harm to the environment. The roll out of SIRE 2.0, further strengthening links across industry and the ongoing work to embed the strategy will be the focus of 2022,” Potter said yesterday.

OCIMF has been working on the new SIRE 2.0 regime since 2017. Launched in 1993, the OCIMF Ship Inspection Report Programme (SIRE) has governed over 180,000 inspection reports.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

