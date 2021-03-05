Shell expands LNG bunkering fleet

Shell has announced the charter of a new LNG bunkering supply vessel, currently being constructed in Spain, as it looks to expand its LNG marine fuel business.

“Shell plans to double its existing LNG bunkering infrastructure on key international trade routes by the mid-2020s and this vessel will play an important role in that journey as we serve more customers across our global network with LNG,” said Tahir Faruqui, general manager of Shell Global Downstream LNG.

Shell has recently expanded its global LNG bunkering network with the arrival of FueLNG Bellina bunker vessels in Singapore and Q4000 barge the east coast of North America, increasing its global LNG bunker fleet to six vessels.

Shell is aiming to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, and believes LNG is the first essential step for decarbonisation of the maritime sector.