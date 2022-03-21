Shell looks to build six offshore wind farms in Brazil

Shell has applied for environmental licensing with the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) to develop offshore wind farms along the coast of Brazil.

The oil major is proposing to build six projects with a combined capacity of 17 GW off the Brazilian states of Piaui, Ceara, Rio Grande do Norte, Espirito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul.

“With more than 20 years of experience in wind energy in the world and more than 50 years of tradition in offshore projects, Shell intends to combine its experience on these two fronts with the aim of bringing more energy and clean energy to the country,” said Gabriela Oliveira, manager of Renewable Generation for Shell in Brazil.

Shell said it expects environmental studies for its proposed projects to begin later this year and that it is awaiting the definition of the rest of the regulations that will guide the development of these projects in the country.

The federal government of Brazil issued a decree on offshore wind energy in January this year, establishing a framework for the allocation of predefined areas as well as for the approval of projects that are already under development. Direct subsidies are not intended. Offshore wind farms with a nominal capacity of more than 80 GW are already in the environmental approval process at IBAMA.