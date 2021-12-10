Shell makes another deep-water discovery in the Gulf of Mexico’s Blacktip North prospect

Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has found oil at the Blacktip North prospect, located in the Alaminos Canyon block 336 in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Blacktip North well encountered about 300 ft (91 m) net oil pay at multiple levels. It was drilled to a total depth of 27,770 ft (8,443 m).

Blacktip North is about 30 miles northeast of the Whale discovery, 4.5 miles northeast of the Blacktip discovery and 42 miles from the Perdido host.

Shell Offshore operates the Blacktip North prospect with an 89.49% interest. The other stakeholder is Repsol E&P USA, with a stake of 10.51%.

“The Blacktip North prospect is the latest example of discovering new resources in our advantaged corridors,” said Paul Goodfellow, Executive VP of Shell Deep Water. “Our strategic positions, like the Perdido Corridor, are at the heart of value creation in the Gulf of Mexico, and they represent an opportunity to use our existing infrastructure to unlock the full-value potential of our discoveries.”