Shell makes investment decision at Dover in US Gulf of Mexico

Kim BiggarMarch 17, 2023
Shell Offshore has made a positive final investment decision (FID) for Dover, a planned subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Appomattox production hub in the US Gulf of Mexico, with two production wells produced through a 17.5-mile flowline and riser. Shell operates Appomattox with a 79% working interest, with CNOOC controlling the remaining 21%.

Dover is expected to start production in late 2024 or early 2025 and produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates.

Originally discovered in 2018, Dover is located within the Mississippi Canyon, approximately 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans, in about 7,500 feet of water.

Shell has a 100% working interest in Dover.

