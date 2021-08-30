Shell production platform off Malaysia to run on solar and wind power

Shell subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) has announced plans to develop its Timi gas project off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia using the first wellhead platform in the country that is powered by solar and wind hybrid renewable power system.

SSB, as the operator with 75%, has taken a final investment decision on the Timi development together with its partners Petronas and Brunei Energy Exploration. According to Shell, the unmanned platform is approximately 60% lighter than a conventional tender assisted drilling wellhead platform. This project also includes the drilling of two wells.

“Timi, which is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system, demonstrates Shell’s capabilities to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects, in line with our commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in step with society,” said Wael Sawan, Shell upstream director.

Located around 200 km off the coast of Sarawak, the Timi development is designed to reach up to 50,000 boepd peak production and will evacuate its gas to the F23 production hub via an 80 km pipeline.