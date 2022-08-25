Shell reaches deal with unions to restart Prelude FLNG

Shell has thrashed out a pay deal with unions in Australia to get its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility back operating again, after a damaging 11-week long strike.

“Shell is pleased to confirm an in-principle Enterprise Agreement has been reached with the Australian Workers’ Union and Electrical Trades Union in relation to the Prelude FLNG facility,” Shell said.

“The process to formally lift the work bans in place under the Protected Industrial Actions is expected to be completed shortly, which will enable the facility to commence the process to prepare for a hydrocarbon restart,” it added.

Details about the pay package and working conditions have not been revealed.