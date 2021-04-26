Shell, RWE press ahead with green hydrogen pipeline from North Sea

Shell, German utility RWE and Dutch and German gas grid operators, Gasunie and Gascade have signed a declaration of intent to further intensify their collaboration on a pipeline project to transport green hydrogen from the North Sea directly to the continent.

The project is part of the AquaVentus initiative, which plans to install 10 GW of electrolysis capacity for green hydrogen production from offshore wind power between Heligoland and the Dogger sand bank.

The AquaDuctus pipeline is the vision for the first German offshore hydrogen pipeline. Once the construction of the generation plants is fully completed, AquaDuctus would transport up to 1m tonnes of green hydrogen annually from 2035 onwards.

The pipeline is said to offer clear economic advantages, compared to the transport of electricity generated offshore, as it would replace construction of five high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems.

In the first phase of the project, the partners will carry out a detailed feasibility study.

Currently, 48 companies, research institutions and organisations are taking part in the AquaVentus. The initiative has also participated in the EU’s Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) process via the German economics ministry.