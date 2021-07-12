Shell signs up for Norwegian blue hydrogen project

Shell has signed up for a project looking to develop a large-scale production facility for blue hydrogen in Aukra, Norway, using natural gas from the local gas processing plant at Nyhamna.

The Anglo-Dutch supermajor has signed a memorandum of understanding with project developers Aker Clean Hydrogen and CapeOmega aiming to deliver clean hydrogen as a marine fuel, in addition to industrial processes, road transport, and potential export to European hydrogen consumers.

Earlier this year, Aker Clean Hydrogen secured exclusive rights to explore and develop a project for the production of hydrogen, ammonia, and related products in Aukra.

“This is an important milestone for us. I’m very happy to have Shell onboard as a partner together with CapeOmega on this project, as all three partners have a strong connection to the Nyhamna terminal. Together we have got what it takes to develop, build and operate the Aukra Hydrogen Hub safely and cost-effectively,” said CEO of Aker Clean Hydrogen, Knut Nyborg.

Shell is the operator of the Ormen Lange gas field on the Norwegian continental shelf and the related gas plant at Nyhamna in Aukra and is also an owner of Northern Lights, the CO2 transportation and storage project.

“Shell’s target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Joining forces with Aker Clean Hydrogen and CapeOmega to work on the exciting opportunities within the Aukra hydrogen hub is a natural step on our path towards reaching our target,” said a Shell spokesperson.