Shell has terminated a contract with Aban Offshore for the jackup drilling rig Deep Driller 5 operating in Brunei.

Shell awarded a five-year contract plus options to Aban Offshore for the rig in 2017.

According to Aban Offshore, Shell had exercised its right of early termination for convenience, effective the last week of December, and the company will receive early termination fee as per the contract.

Aban Offshore currently owns a fleet of 15 jackup rigs and two drillships.