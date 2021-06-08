EnvironmentGasMiddle EastOffshoreOperations

Shell to deliver Oman’s first carbon-neutral LNG

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 8, 2021
Oman LNG

Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell and Oman LNG have signed an agreement to deliver the Sultanate’s first carbon-neutral LNG cargo from Oman LNG’s facility in Qalhat, near Sur.

“The cargo is the first carbon-neutral LNG from the Middle East using nature-based carbon credits to offset full lifecycle CO2 emissions generated across the LNG value chain,” Oman LNG said.

Oman LNG is a joint venture (JV) between the government of Oman 51%, Shell 30%, Total 5.54%, KOLNG 5%, Partex 2%, Mitsubishi 2.77%, Mitsui 2.77% and Itochu 0.92%.

The JV operates a three-train liquefaction plant in Qalhat with a nameplate capacity of 10.4m tonnes per year.

In March this year, Shell delivered the first ever carbon-neutral LNG cargo in Europe. The cargo was unloaded at the Dragon LNG terminal in Wales and should enable Shell to supply further carbon neutral gas to the UK domestic market.

