Greater ChinaTankers
Shenghang Shipping orders chemical tanker at China Merchants Jingling Dingheng
Chinese domestic tanker operator Nanjing Shenghang Shipping has placed an order at China Merchants Jingling Dingheng Shipbuilding for the construction of a 7,450 dwt chemical tanker.
The vessel will be deployed for domestic coastal and Yangtze River shipping services.
Shenghang Shipping currently operates a fleet of 17 chemical tankers and the company is planning an IPO on a domestic stock exchange.