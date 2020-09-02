GasGreater China

Shenzhen Cosco LPG Shipping adds to fleet

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 2, 2020
Shenzhen Cosco LPG Shipping, a unit of Cosco Shipping Group, has acquired the 2012-built 3,500 cu m LPG carrier Feng Yi 2 from domestic owner Zhejiang Fengyi Shipping.

The vessel has been renamed Ji Xiang Yuan and will be deployed for domestic gas shipping services. While the price of the transaction was not revealed, VesselsValue places a $6.77m market value on the vessel.

Following the acquisition, Shenzhen Cosco LPG Shipping expands to six LPG carriers with total capacity of 21,910 cu m.

