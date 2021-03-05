GasGreater ChinaShipyards

Shenzhen Gas enters shipowning with LNG carrier order at Hudong Zhonghua

Chinese city gas distributor Shenzhen Gas has announced a plan to order a 80,000 cu m LNG carrier at Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

The company has allocated an investment of $140m for the newbuild project. The order will mark Shenzhan Gas’ entry into shipowning. The company believes the self-owned LNG carrier will help it set up its own LNG transportation network and expand its business flexibility.

Shenzhen is one of the largest LNG hub ports in China, and is a pioneer in developing the offshore LNG refuelling sector. Shenzhen Gas launched an LNG terminal at the port in 2019 and has an LNG supply deal with Eni.

