Shenzhen partially lifts lockdown

Shippers will be relieved with news from Shenzhen where local authorities are easing lockdown rules as a Covid scare passes without too great damage to supply chains, especially compared to an outbreak last summer that wiped out three-quarters of the vital box port’s productivity for three weeks.

Most of Shenzhen, not including the port, has been in what was planned to be a seven-day lockdown since last Sunday as part of China’s so-called dynamic zero-Covid strategy. However factory operations and public transport in four districts including Yantian and a special economic zone have been put back into operation, the local government said late on Thursday.

China reported 4,365 new infections nationwide on Friday, according to National Health Commission data, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak since early 2020 with mass testing underway in many big cities including Shanghai.

An update from Hapag-Lloyd yesterday suggested that reduced trucking capacity at many Chinese ports could see cargo volumes diminish temporarily as China battles the omicron surge.