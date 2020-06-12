Shenzhen to build China’s first offshore LNG bunkering terminal

The Shenzhen government, PetroChina, Shenzhen Gas Group and Yantian Port Group have signed an agreement to jointly develop China’s first offshore LNG bunkering terminal.

The terminal, to be constructed off Shenzhen’s Yantian Port in the South China Sea, has a designed bunkering capacity of 230,000 tonnes per year in the near term. The project also involves the construction of LNG bunkering vessels.

The long-term goal of the project is to supply 2m tonnes of LNG bunkers per year.

Shenzhen Port is the largest LNG trading port in China with three LNG receiving terminals, handling around 20m tonnes of LNG cargo each year.