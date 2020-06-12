Shenzhen to build China’s first offshore LNG bunkering terminal

Shenzhen to build China’s first offshore LNG bunkering terminal

June 12th, 2020 Bunkering, Gas, Greater China 0 comments

The Shenzhen government, PetroChina, Shenzhen Gas Group and Yantian Port Group have signed an agreement to jointly develop China’s first offshore LNG bunkering terminal.

The terminal, to be constructed off Shenzhen’s Yantian Port in the South China Sea, has a designed bunkering capacity of 230,000 tonnes per year in the near term. The project also involves the construction of LNG bunkering vessels.

The long-term goal of the project is to supply 2m tonnes of LNG bunkers per year.

Shenzhen Port is the largest LNG trading port in China with three LNG receiving terminals, handling around 20m tonnes of LNG cargo each year.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.