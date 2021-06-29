Sherine Naggar expands Egyptian service offering

Diverse Egyptian maritime concern A.K .Naggar & Co has broadened its service portfolio and now is able to provide repairs and supplies across the country including the Suez Canal.

Subsidiary Naggar Engineering Works has been expanded to provide services to shipping and offshore industries in all Egyptian ports.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the start of our new one-stop shop in Egyptian ports and the Suez Canal,” commented Sherine Naggar, the chairman of the family-run group whose agency business stretches back to 1897.