Shi.E.L.D. Services and Su-Nav team up

Milan-based transshipment logistics specialist Shi.E.L.D. Services and Indian shipmanager Su-Nav have formed a strategic joint venture, S Cube Marine.

The new company will initially manage and operate transhipment projects in West Africa, which include technical and crew management of transhippers, tugs and barges.

With growing demand from West Africa for a range of raw materials, including bauxite, iron ore and manganese, S Cube Marine is said to be well positioned to provide a range of specialist services for its international mining and shipping firms.

Corrado Cuccurullo, CEO of Shi.E.L.D Services said: “This joint venture is a big step for both companies and in the dynamic transhipment sector we need to have the flexibility to meet the changing demands of our clients. With Su-Nav as our partner we can consolidate our position as a global player which will enable us to adapt and innovate.”

” With the formation of this alliance, we have the flexibility and competencies that our clients are looking for,” noted Sachit Sahoonja, CEO and managing partner of Su-Nav group.