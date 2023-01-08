Ship capsizes at Indian port

A general cargo ship, Sea Express , lost stability during cargo operations at Mundra Port in India over the weekend. The 17,500 dwt vessel initially listed portside then starboard before resting on the pier to starboard, with several containers falling into the water.

The Panama-flagged vessel tilted at the Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) operated by DP World. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon around 13.00 hrs local time, with no crewmembers reported injured. Mundra Port is owned and managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Equasis lists the 1999-built vessel, which arrived from Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates, as managed by UAE-based Nan Lian Ship Management and owned by Sea Express Line.

According to local media reports, the ship was stabilised some five hours after the incident took place. The cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.