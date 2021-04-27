Ship capsizes departing from Ho Chi Minh City

A 34-year-old Mongolia-registered general cargo ship capsized yesterday as the 2,470 dwt Alica readied to set sail from Ho Chi Minh City to Indonesia.

Eighteen containers slipped from the ship into the Soai Rap river as the ship suffered a severe loss of stability. Mooring ropes managed to keep the rest of the vessel afloat. No injuries were reported in the accident.

The local maritime administration has issued a warning to ships passing nearby as not all the containers in the river have been retrieved.